Barcelona managed to sign a number of players during the summer transfer window. However, the club were not able to offload the players they wanted but are looking to do that in the upcoming January window. Several veteran players are expected to leave the club as they look to reduce their wage budget. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Eliminated Before Knockout Stage.

According to a report from Diario Sport, Barcelona are looking to offload a number of players in January. Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are expected to leave in the winter transfer window with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Memphis Depay and others to follow.

Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have found game-time limited this season as Xavi has preferred other players in their position. It is understood Barcelona are looking for clubs to sign the veteran players or are open to terminating their current contracts.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay also looks to be on his way out as the Netherlands international has missed most of the games due to injury but has a number of clubs interested in him. His Dutch compatriot, Frenkie de Jong, who has impressed this season, is also on the transfer list as the Catalans are hoping to sell him for a huge fee.

Sergio Busquets is the other player set to leave Barcelona as the Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the club, His current deal ends in the summer and it is unlikely that he will be offered a new one. Sergio Roberto appears to be in a similar position.

It is understood Barcelona are also contemplating the futures of youngsters Pablo Torre and Iniaki Pena. The club counts on the duo and considers them first-team material in the future but at the moment are looking for loan deals for them in January.

