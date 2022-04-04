London, Apr 4 (AP) Former England coach Troy Bayliss will take charge of the London Spirit men's team in The Hundred, filling a role left absent by the death of Shane Warne.

Australian Bayliss, who led England to the World Cup title in 2019, will take the coaching job on an interim basis.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Can Easily Post 200-Plus Score If KL Rahul Stays Till 15-16th Over, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

The role will see 59-year-old Bayliss reunite with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan.

The Spirit men's team finished bottom of the standings in last year's inaugural The Hundred under Warne, who passed away in Thailand on 4th March. (AP)

Also Read | IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Can Help Shreyas Iyer in Leadership Role, Says KKR's Coach Brendon McCullum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)