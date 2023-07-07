Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 7 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has insisted Tamim Iqbal reconsider his retirement from international cricket as the management was expecting Tamim to captain the upcoming ODI World Cup side.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, Hassan said, "I told his brother Nafees that he should at least captain the side in this series [against Afghanistan]."

Hassan also said that they have reached out to him but they are waiting for Tamim's response.

"We will discuss things after the series. Then I said that a legendary cricketer shouldn't take such a decision. He is an important member of the side. Nafees said that he conveyed the message, but there was no reply. I have to wait for his response, I am hopeful that he will contact me," BCB president further said.

Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

An emotional Iqbal, addressing the media stated on Thursday, "This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment."

Meanwhile, Litton Das has been named as the team captain for the remaining ODI matches against Afghanistan.

"We need him in the ODI side. I will wait for him to change the decision. I will still say that we need him in the Asia Cup and World Cup teams. We will wait for him. I didn't expect such a decision from him. He told me that he wanted to play till the 2025 Champions Trophy. We made him the captain. We cannot think about it differently. We didn't have a reason to think differently," Hassan said. (ANI)

