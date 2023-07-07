An interesting day of play is in store for the fans as England gear up to score some crucial runs in their first innings if the third Ashes test. The Hosts looked down and out when Mitchell Marsh was hitting them all around the park but their bowlers produced a brilliant spell to claw their way back into the game. Led by Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, the team showcased immense courage to help restrict the Aussies at 263. They could have batted with more authority but the pitch has something to offer to the pacers and England finished the day at 68/3, setting up for a huge second day. England versus Australia third test day three will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Mark Wood Five-Wicket Haul Video: Watch England Pacer Clinch Fifer on Comeback During Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

Joe Root is in the middle for the hosts and we all know the kind of impact he can have on the game if he gets himself in. The talented all-rounder will have to negotiate the Australian pacers well in the first hour or so of the day and then try and kick on. He has Jonny Bairstow for company and the wicketkeeper batsman has a score to settle against the Aussies post his dismissal in the last match.

Pat Cummins was able to swing the ball viciously which helped him get two wickets. But as the ball becomes old, the Australians will find it tough to have the kind of impact them want. Todd Murphy will have to play an important role here as he can contain the batsman by sticking to a sharp line and length. England will be looking to take at least a hundred run lead and for that to happen, they need a Joe Root classic.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 3rd Test of the Ashes from July 7, Friday onwards. The ENG vs AUS 3rd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Headingley, Leeds. Ashes 2023: ‘Definitely A Smooch’ Alex Carey Takes Catch With Help of His Lips, Eoin Morgan Reacts Hilariously As Video Goes Viral.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023?

The England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it.es 3rd Test 2023?

