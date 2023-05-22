Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah announced Team India's new kit sponsor on Monday.

Adidas has been revealed as Team India's kit sponsor, in a partnership with BCCI.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," tweeted Jay Shah.

India will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup this year from October-November. With this being the World Cup year, fans could get to see India's brand-new ODI kit soon. (ANI)

