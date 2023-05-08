BCCI on Monday named Ishan Kishan as replacement for injured KL Rahul, who got ruled out of the IPL and the ICC WTC final in the process. Announcing Ishan Kishan as the replacement for KL Rahul the BCCI also named Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and, Suryakumar Yadav as standby players for the mega ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

BCCI Names Ishan Kishan As Replacement For Injured KL Rahul

NEWS - KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia. Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad. Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav. More details here - https://t.co/D79TDN1p7H #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) May 8, 2023

