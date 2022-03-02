New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has downgraded the grade of veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the latest central contracts list.

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Also Read | IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 in Mohali.

Rahane and Pujara who were earlier in Grade A are now in Grade B after they were reviewed by BCCI on their yearly performance. Both batters are currently out of form which resulted in BCCI dropping them from the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series at home.

"BCCI decreases Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's grades (from Grade A to B) after reviewing their yearly performance. Wriddhiman Saha also dropped from his current grade (from Grade B to C) due to the same reason," BCCI officials told ANI.

Also Read | BCCI Central Contracts: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya Set To Face Demotion.

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has also been demoted from group B to C. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)