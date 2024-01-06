The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday greetings to cricketing legend Kapil Dev who turned 65 on Saturday. Kapil Dev's imprint on cricket is permanent. He is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of all time. His extraordinary abilities and leadership prowess continue to inspire young players. He is a fast-medium bowler recognised for his sheer pace and a hard-hitting middle-order batter. Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

Taking to X, BCCI posted a picture of Kapil with his international stats and wished Team India's greatest all-rounder a very happy birthday.

356 intl. matches 👌 9031 intl. runs 🙌 687 intl. wickets 👏 India’s 1983 World Cup-winning Captain 🏆 Wishing the legendary @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder - a very happy birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/2wDimcObNK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2024

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also extended his wishes to the "icon of the game and inspiration to millions".

Happy Birthday legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. You are icon of the game, and inspiration to millions. Your contribution to Indian cricket is etched in history. On your birthday, wishing you great health, joy, laughter, and love ! Keep inspiring the youngsters.@therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/irWSedhz48 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 6, 2024

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐞 🌪️#SherSquad, aao saare Kapil paji nu janamdin diyan mubarkaan dayiye. Here's hoping he has a wonderful year ahead. 🎂✨#KapilDev #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/55JgAl9S29 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 6, 2024

9️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ international runs 💥 6️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ international wickets 📛 1⃣st Indian Captain to lift the World Cup 🏆 Happy birthday to 🇮🇳 legend and one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game, Kapil Dev 🙌#PlayBold #IndianCricket #TeamIndia @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/rHUTDSXszC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 6, 2024

Kapil Dev was the Indian team captain, who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head, Pat Cummins Nominated for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy 2023.

Aside from his on-field exploits, Kapil's personality and sportsmanship catapulted him to the status of a role model for young cricketers. His captaincy of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983 was a watershed event in Indian cricket, motivating a generation and engraving his name in cricketing history.

