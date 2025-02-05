Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed India's new ODI jersey on Wednesday.

The BCCI took to their official media handle, X and posted the pictures of the cricketers wearing the new 50-over format jersey. The players seen posing in the new jersey were Virat Kohli, Shubman, Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

All players looked excited as they donned the new jersey which has a tri-colour gradient on the shoulder blades.

India will take on England for the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

The second ODI match between India and England will be played at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and final match of the 50-over series on February 12.

India's squad for the three-match ODI match series remains the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy, with one change--Varun Charavarthy replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

India's updated squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

