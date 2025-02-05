Nagpur, Feb 5: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is "focussed" on the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. India will tune up for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, with the three One-Day Internationals against England beginning with the first one here on Thursday. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma Speaks

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference. "For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added. England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Announced: Joe Root Returns For Three Lions Since ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit has been battling poor form for a while now with the batter managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

While there is no doubt that he is not looking to walk into international sunset anytime soon, there were reports that the BCCI has asked him to spell out his future plans after the Champions Trophy.

