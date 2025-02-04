India national cricket team mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been added to the squad for the three-match ODI series against the England national cricket team. The development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) on February 4. The opening ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be hosted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The first ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, Varun Chakaravarthy travelled with the Indian squad to Nagpur, the venue for the first ODI, and he trained on Tuesday. Varun is uncapped in ODIs, and this is the first time he has been called up for the national side in the 50-over format. Varun Chakaravarthy Picks Most Wickets in Bilateral T20I Series by Indian, Breaks His Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has played 23 List A games and scalped 59 wickets till now. Varun was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament 2024-25. The mystery spinner bagged 18 wickets in six matches at a superb economy of 4.36 for Tamil Nadu. Varun's presence in the ODI squad will strengthen the spin attack for the hosts which already included Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja. Varun's inclusion in the three-match ODI series against England is significant as the Men in Blue are playing their first ODI since August 2024. This will be the only ODI series for India to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Varun Chakaravarthy Added to Team India’s ODI Squad

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Varun Chakaravarthy added to India’s squad for ODI series against England. Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2025

Veteran speedster Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. Earlier, Bumrah was included in Team India's squad for the third ODI against England. Young pacer Harshit Rana was included as Bumrah's cover for the first and second ODIs.

Since this is the updated squad for the IND vs ODI series, Bumrah will likely miss the England ODIs as his name is not included. However, BCCI has yet to make any official announcement on Bumrah. It is to be noted that participating teams can make changes to their Champions Trophy 2025 squad until February 11 without any approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The India national cricket team will host England for a three-match ODI series in Nagpur (February 6), Cuttack (February 9), and Ahmedabad (February 12) before the Asian Giants depart to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Varun Chakaravarthy Wins Player of the Series Award for Taking 14 Wickets in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is as Men in Blue Secure 4–1 Win.

India ODI Squad vs England

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

