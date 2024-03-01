Madrid, Mar 1: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will be ready to play at Valencia after recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. “(Bellingham) has not trained much with his teammates, but everything he has done individually he has done well,” Ancelotti said. “He is ready to go and will play tomorrow.” 'Verdict is Incorrect' Paul Pogba Opens Up After Being Banned for Four Years Due to Doping Offence.

Madrid visits Valencia on Saturday seeking to protect its six-point lead over Girona in La Liga. Bellingham leads the league with 16 goals after the 20-year-old England midfielder joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He has been sidelined since spraining his left ankle after scoring two goals in Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona on February 10. Without Bellingham, Madrid eeked out a pair of 1-0 wins over Leipzig and Sevilla and was held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano. Madrid hosts Leipzig in the return leg of their Champions League pre-quarterfinal tie next week.

