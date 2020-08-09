London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons.

"England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan for family reasons," ECB said in a statement.

The board said that Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, starting on August 13 and August 21.

England gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan after they secured a three-wicket win in the first match on Saturday. (ANI)

