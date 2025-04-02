Paris, Apr 2 (AP) Former France international Wissam Ben Yedder is trying to revive his career in Iran after almost a year on the sidelines and a suspended prison sentence for sexually assaulting a woman.

Ben Yedder, who was out of contract, signed a deal with five-time Iranian champion Sepahan FC, the club said in a statement. Terms of their agreement were not disclosed.

The Isfahan-based club said that Ben Yedder, a diminutive forward with excellent finishing skills, underwent medical tests and is now waiting for his international transfer certificate before he can resume his professional career.

Ben Yedder has been embroiled in court cases recently. He was condemned last year after being accused of sexual assault while intoxicated. The court in the southern city of Nice also imposed on Ben Yedder a duty to follow treatment.

The 34-year-old player, a prolific striker who played 19 matches and scored three goals for France, was briefly detained then released after the incident in his car on the French Riviera.

Ben Yedder, who underwent alcohol detox and therapy, has been without a club since his contract with Monaco expired in 2024.

He scored 16 goals with three assists in the French league last season to help Monaco finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain. In five seasons with Monaco, he scored 118 times in 201 appearances in all competitions to become the club's second-highest scorer behind retired Argentine striker Delio Onnis (223).

Ben Yedder's last cap for the national team came in June 2022.

In a separate legal case still being pursued, Ben Yedder was handed preliminary charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault over another alleged incident in the south of France.

Ben Yedder, who also played for Toulouse in France and Spanish club Sevilla from 2016-19, was also sentenced in Spain in 2023, being handed a suspended prison sentence of six months for tax fraud. (AP) AM

