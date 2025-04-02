Bengaluru FC will be facing Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League Semi-final tie, in what promises to be a fascinating encounter. Bengaluru beat Mumbai with ease in the knock-out game, churning out one of their best performances this season. They had a period where in they were dropping points each game, but the squad is playing to their true potential in the business end of the campaign. Opponents Goa have finished second in the group phase behind Mohun Bagan, and they are no pushovers. The team is used to playing in these big matches and it should bring the best out of them. ISL 2024–25: Key Battles To Watch Out for in Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Semifinals Clash.

Sunil Chhetri started on the bench for Bengaluru in the last game and it is likely to be the case again. Edgar Mendez, Ryan Williams, and Vinith Venkatesh should form the front three again for the home side. Suresh Singh Wangjam scored the opener in the last game but it was his ability to dominate the midfield which makes him a player to watch out for.

Iker Guarrotxena is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for Goa. Carl McHugh in midfield will act as the link between the defence and the forward line. Armando Sadiku should be the target man up front with Odei Onaindia keeping things tidy at the back.

When is Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Coming off from winning the playoffs, Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-final clash on Wednesday, April 02. The Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa semi-final match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India and it has a scheduled time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, JioStar has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa semi-final match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: A Look at Key Takeaways From Indian Super League Knockout Fixtures.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. OneFootball will also provide live streaming viewing option of the ISL 2024-25 Internationally. Expect a quality battle between two good teams with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).