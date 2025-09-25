Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Bengal Tigers on Thursday officially announced their team line-up for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, after an action-packed player auction in New Delhi.

The auction showcased some thrilling moments, with intense bidding for top talent and plenty of excitement around new and returning players. The squads feature a mix of seasoned internationals, emerging Indian talents and promising U-21 players, reflecting the Tigers' focus on both performance and nurturing young talent, as per a Hockey India League press release.

Several key players from last season have been retained, ensuring continuity and experience within the squads. A highlight of the auction was the intense bidding for Agustina Gorzelany and Valentina R. R. de los Llanos, with two other teams competing fiercely. In the end, the Tigers secured both players, adding strength and experience to their line-up.

The auction was overseen by Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Group, the team owner, alongside Deepak Thakur, Head Coach (Women's), Dipika, Assistant Coach (Women's) and Jagraj Singh, Men's Team Manager, who ensured that each team selection aligned with the Tigers' vision of competitive and dynamic hockey.

Bengal Tigers Men's Hockey Team Line Up For HIL - Jugraj Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Atul Deep, Pradhan Poovanna Chandura, Affan Yousuf, Abhishek, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, James Carr, Gauthier Boccard, Hayden Beltz, Sean Findlay, Enrique Gonzalez, Christopher Ruhr, Tom Grambusch, Parmod, Vivek Lakra, Ajinkya Jadhav and Ketan Kushwaha.

Bengal Tigers Women's Hockey Team Line Up For HIL - Lalremsiami, Mahima Choudhary, Vandana Katariya, Lalrinpuii Pachuav, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jennifer Rizzo, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina R. R. de los Llanos, Victoria Manuele, Emma Findlay, Noor Orpa de Baat, Sosha Carina Benninga, Manisha Chauhan, Sonika, Monika, Puja Sahoo, Gurjit Kaur, Aditi Maheshwari, Sukhveer Kaur and Anjali Gautam.

With the squads now finalised, the Shrachi Bengal Tigers will kick off their preparations, including training camps and strategy sessions led by the coaching staff, as they set their sights on an exciting HIL 2026 season.

Last season, earlier this year, Bengal Tigers claimed their first title, beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the final. While in the women's competition, they had to face a group stage exit by finishing third within their group. (ANI)

