Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) Former Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of English striker Curtis Main on a one-year deal.

Main, who most recently turned out for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, began his youth career at Sunderland AFC, and is a product of the Darlington FC Academy.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins Backs David Warner for Crucial 4th Test.

"I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully I can come in and build on the success," said Main, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

Born in South Shields, Main became the youngest player to represent Darlington when he came off the bench in a League Two encounter against Peterborough at just 15 years and 318 days of age.

Also Read | India Sneak Ahead of China on ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 Medal Tally.

Stints at Middlesborough, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth followed with Main scoring five goals during his time at Fratton Park as Portsmouth gained promotion to League One in his first season.

In 2018, Main made the move to Scotland with Motherwell.

"He did very well last year for St Mirren and is a whole-hearted striker who works extremely hard for his team, has good hold-up play and will be a valuable asset," said Blues' head Coach Simon Grayson.

"He was desperate to come to India, despite having the opportunity to sign longer contracts in the UK as he wanted a new challenge."

After signing for Aberdeen in 2019, Main spent two seasons with the Dons before moving back to England with Shrewsbury Town in 2020.

A return to Scotland with St Mirren in 2021 saw the frontman score 14 goals across two seasons for the Buddies, before a first move abroad with Bengaluru culminated.

Main is Bengaluru's second foreign signing of the window, with the Blues announcing the arrival of Montenegrin centre-back Slavko Damjanovic earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)