Mumbai, October 31: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur served yet another big match performance during the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup against Australia at Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Helping India overcome a tense situation of 59/2 in chase of 339 runs, the skipper unleashed a powerful counter-attack with Jemimah Rodrigues, scoring 89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes, with her runs flowing at a strike rate of 101.14. In three women's ODI WC knockout matches, she has made fifty-plus scores in all of them, scoring 311 runs at an average of 155.50, with a century and two fifties. ‘Jem’ of the Game: Look at How Jemimah Rodrigues Lit Up the Night and Lifted Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Her crowning jewel knock is the 171* against the same opposition in the semifinal of the 2017 edition, which gave women's cricket in India its true recognition and a fresh lease of life after years of hard work and dedication of ex-players. In the women's ODI WC, she is just behind Aussie legend Belinda Clark (four fifty-plus scores in six innings) for the second-most fifty-plus scores in knockout games.

In seven T20I knockouts, including the Commonwealth Games and T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet has made 181 runs in seven innings, scoring 181 runs at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of over 119, with two fifties and a best score of 65. Across these two formats, Harmanpreet has scored a total of 492 runs at an average of 54.66, with one century, four fifties, and a best score of 171*, making her one of India's most reliable players in big matches.

In the 34 ICC Women's WC, Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 1,116 runs in 29 innings at an average of 46.50, with three centuries and six fifties, with a best score of 171*. She is the eighth-highest run-getter in the tournament history. This edition, however, has not been her most fluent, having made 234 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.28, with two fifties and a best score of 89. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers Hail India’s Epic Run Chase Against Australia To Reach Final, Says ‘Proud of Our Women in Blue’.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket. With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6.

However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs. Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Hails Historic Semifinals Win As Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Guide India Into Final.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)