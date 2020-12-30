Lahore [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday informed that women's team skipper Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month's tour to South Africa due to family reasons.

"Bismah had participated in the training camp in Karachi since December 20, before returning to Lahore on Wednesday to rejoin her family in Lahore," the PCB said in a statement.

Urooj Mumtaz, head of women's wing and chief selector, said the skipper approached them and requested an exemption from the tour.

"Bismah approached us with a request to be exempted from next month's tour to South Africa for family reasons, which we have accepted. She was obviously disappointed to miss the series, but family always has to come first," Mumtaz said.

"When we will announce the 17-player squad on Thursday, we will name the stand-in captain as well for the South Africa tour, which comprises three ODIs and three T20Is," she added.

Pakistan will tour South Africa to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on January 20.

Durban will host the first ODI on January 20 and the third T20I on February 3. Both matches will be played under lights. Durban will also stage the second ODI on January 23 before the action moves to Pietermaritzburg where the third ODI and opening two T20Is will be played on January 26, 29 and 31 respectively.

The tour to South Africa will also be the first official assignment of head coach David Hemp and bowling coach Arshad Khan. While Hemp joined forces in October, Arshad was appointed in November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)