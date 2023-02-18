New Delhi [India], February 18: Veteran Australian opener David Warner has been subbed out of the ongoing second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India due to a concussion, with Matthew Renshaw returning to the side as a substitute. On Day 1 of the Test, Warner suffered blows to his elbow and helmet while facing Mohammed Siraj during his 44-ball stay at the crease. He made only 15 runs and added to his string of low scores. Last year, Warner scored only 571 runs in 20 innings in 11 Tests, with a hundred and two fifties, which included a double hundred at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during his 100th Test. This year, he has scored only 36 runs in four innings in three Tests. 'Chal Pathaan out Karke De' Virat Kohli Cheers Ravindra Jadeja On With Epic Remark During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

The second blow, which came off at the top edge left him with a concussion and he is allowed to be replaced mid-match in the playing eleven as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules. Renshaw has batted in the middle-order in two of his recent Test matches but started his international career as an opener, a position which he still plays in domestic cricket After the end of the first day's play, opener Usman Khawaja said that Warner was not feeling a hundred per cent.

"He is a little bit weary at the moment. A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment," said Khawaja as quoted by cricket.com.au. Coming to the first day, after Indian bowlers put on a spirited display to bundle out Australia for 263, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided hosts with a fine start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

At the time of Stump India's score read 21/0 with Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) unbeaten at the crease, as India ended the day on a high.

Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) starred for the tourists, meanwhile Mohammad Shami led India's bowling effort with his 4/60, getting good support from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

