Virat Kohli shared an epic remark for Ravindra Jadeja as he cheered him on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test in Delhi on Saturday, February 18. Jadeja has previously been referred to by many as 'Rockstar' and 'Sir', now had Kohli calling him 'Pathaan', probably because of his hairstyle, which resembles that of the character played by Shah Rukh Khan in the popular movie. Kohli was heard saying, "Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de".Kohli and Jadeja were recently seen shaking a leg to Pathaan's title track. Virat Kohli Does 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Hook Step, Ravindra Jadeja Joins As Duo Try to Recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Famous Dance Move (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Calls Ravindra Jadeja 'Pathaan'

चल पठान आउट करके दे.. Virat Kohli saying to Ravindra Jadeja The New #Pathaan Of Team India. हर किसी के दिल में बसता बस एक नाम, पठान, पठान और पठान @iamsrk क्या कहेंगे आप 😊🏏♥️ pic.twitter.com/UnZM2WZHZ3 — Ankit Kunwar (@TheAnkitKunwar) February 17, 2023

