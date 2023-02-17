Mohammed Shami shined with the ball against Australia in the 1st Innings of the 2nd Test at Nagpur after he picked up 4 wickets including cleaning up the wagging Australian tail. After he cleaned up Nathan Lyon's stumps, a funny act followed as veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted twisting the ears of Mohammed Shami from behind as they celebrated the wicket. Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box made a cheeky comment that Ashwin trying a new delivery with Shami's ears as he gave them a good rip. The video went viral immediately as the fans loved the teasing between the two Indian stars.

Ravi Ashwin Twists Mohammed Shami's Ears

