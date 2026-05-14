Sports News | Brazilian Football Confederation Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract Until 2030 FIFA World Cup

Brasilia [Brazil], May 14 (ANI): The Brazilian Football Confederation has extended the contract of head coach Carlo Ancelotti for another four years, securing his tenure with the national team until the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti's continued tenure as manager of the Brazilian national team -- the most successful team in the history of world football -- reflects not only the CBF's support for the work done by the coach, but also the confidence he has earned from the squad and the Brazilian fans since his arrival at the end of May 2025, according to the CBF website.

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Since taking office, the Italian coach has become a central figure in strengthening Brazilian football, working closely with various areas of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and consolidating a relationship marked by identification, excellent work, and stability.

"I arrived in Brazil a year ago. From the first minute, I understood what football means to this country. For a year, we have been working to bring the Brazilian National Team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more. More victories, more time, more work. We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years. We will go together until the 2030 World Cup. I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm welcome and for all the affection," said Ancelotti.

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The president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Samir Xaud, celebrated the contract renewal of Carlo Ancelotti and highlighted the alignment of the decision with the organisation's sporting project for the coming years.

"Today is a historic day for the CBF and for Brazilian football. The renewal of Carlo Ancelotti's contract represents another firm step in our commitment to offering the five-time world champion national team an increasingly strong, modern and competitive structure. We work daily to keep Brazil at the highest level of world football, while also paying close attention to the development of other national teams, the competitions organised by the CBF, and the strengthening of clubs and federations throughout the country," Samir Xaud said.

CBF Vice-President Gustavo Dias also echoed the importance of extending Ancelotti's contract, highlighting that mutual trust facilitated the agreement. He praised the decision.

"Ancelotti's resume and career speak for themselves. But, beyond that, he is a fantastic human being. We are extremely satisfied with the work that has been done since his arrival. His staying for another four years reflects our confidence in a solid project, built with balance, experience and a vision for the future. We are convinced that this continuity further strengthens the connection between the National Team and the Brazilian fans, and with the joy that football has always brought to our country," said Gustavo Dias.

Ancelotti was announced as the coach of the Brazilian National Team in May 2025. In one year of work, he managed the Selecão in ten games. He achieved five wins, two draws, and three losses. The team, under his command, scored 18 goals and conceded eight. (ANI)

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