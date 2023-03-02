Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): East Bengal FC have extended the contract of Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva by one year that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the club announced on Thursday.

With 12 goals in 20 games, Silva led East Bengal FC's attack during the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, making him the leading goalscorer at the end of the league phase.

The 36-year-old, who last year signed a one-year contract with the Red and Gold Brigade after leaving Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, also scored twice in the 2022 Durand Cup for the Red and Golds, both times against Mumbai City FC.

Before moving to India, Silva played for teams including Madureira Esporte Clube in Brazil, Delfines FC in Mexico, Shanghai Shenxin FC in China, Super Power Samut Prakan FC in Thailand, Muangthong United in Thailand, Chiangrai United FC in Thailand, and Suphanburi FC in Thailand.

Silva, the first foreigner to reach 100 goals in Thailand, has been among the ISL's most prolific scorers throughout his three years in the league.

The Brazilian scored 16 goals with Bengaluru FC, including seven in the 2020-21 season and nine in the 2021-22 season, and had his best ISL campaign with the Red & Gold Brigade, becoming their leading goalscorer in ISL history.

In the forthcoming Super Cup and the next domestic season, his goal-scoring prowess and experience will come in very handy for East Bengal FC.

Sandeep Agarwal, Director of Emami East Bengal FC said, "We are thrilled to have Cleiton Silva continue this journey with East Bengal FC. His contribution to the team's performance last season was invaluable, and we believe that he has more to offer. We are confident that his experience and skills will help us achieve our goals in the upcoming season. This is one of the first steps to many welcome improvements we plan to make in the upcoming season."

The Brazilian also expressed his pleasure at staying with the Kolkata-based team.

Silva commented on the occasion, "I'm happy to be here for the next season. I believe in the project. Despite the problems, we've had some good moments in the league. I think we can learn and grow together in the next season. Joy East Bengal." (ANI)

