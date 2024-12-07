Adelaide, Dec 7: India endured a brief injury scare on Saturday when pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared to clutch his adductor muscle while bowling but bowling coach Morne Morkel assured that it was just a cramp and the pacer is "fine." Bumrah, who claimed an eight-wicket match haul in India's 295-run win in the series opener, showed signs of discomfort while bowling the 81st over of Australia's innings. Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice in Quick Succession As He Removes Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith on Day 2 of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test (Watch Videos).

He was attended to by the team's physio but resumed bowling immediately, completing his over and delivering three more overs later in the session.

"Firstly, with Bumrah, he's fine; it was just this cramp. Yeah, even because after that, you know, he bowled and you got the wickets twice," Morkel said at the post-match press conference. Ravi Shastri Points Out India Needs Mohammed Shami in Australia to Provide Support to Jasprit Bumrah As Hosts Take Lead in In IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

The star pacer returned with figures of 4 for 61, helping India bowl out Australia for 337. His wickets included opener Nathan McSweeney (39), Steve Smith (2), Pat Cummins (12), and Usman Khawaja (13), the last of whom he had dismissed on Friday.

