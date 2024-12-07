The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The side won the first Test with Jasprit Bumrah winning the Player of the Match award for his star performances. When India was bowled on 180 runs in the first inning the side struggled to pick up wickets. But on Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah picked up two quick wickets – dismissing Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith in quick succession. This handed India a slight edge in the match. Watch the wicket videos below. Jasprit Burmah Becomes Third Indian Pacer To Claim 50 Wickets In A Single Calender Year After Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan, Attains Rare Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Picks Up Nathan McSweeney's Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah Picks Up Steve Smith's Wicket

