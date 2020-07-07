Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 7 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled the China Masters 2020 and Dutch Open 2020 as coronavirus continues to rage.

"Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments have been cancelled from the revamped BWF Tournament Calendar for the year - the Lingshui China Masters 2020 and YONEX Dutch Open 2020," the BWF said in an official statement.

The Dutch Open was slated to take place from October 6 to October 11 in Almere, Netherlands.

"Badminton Netherlands announced the cancellation of their flagship tournament citing continued risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," BWF said.

The Lingshui China Masters 2020 was rescheduled twice previously from its original slot at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was initially postponed until May and then moved again to 25-30 August 2020," the governing body said in a release.

In May, the apex body had announced a revised international calendar for the remainder of 2020.

The badminton governing body had earlier frozen the world rankings and World Junior Rankings and had said that ranking lists issued on March 17 will be going to serve as a basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments. (ANI)

