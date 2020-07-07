Europa League chasing AC Milan will take on league leaders Juventus in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on July 8, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are unbeaten since the league’s resumption from the coronavirus enforced suspension and that record will be on the line when the two heavyweights meet. Juventus are currently first in the points table while AC Milan occupy the seventh spot. AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time.

AC Milan have put on a great run since the competition’s restart which has the Rossoneri’s to close the gap between them and the teams above them in European places. Stefano Pioli’s men could move to fifth in the points table with a win but it will not be an easy task against the defending champions. MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for AC Milan vs Juventus Football Match.

Despite not being at their best, Juventus have managed to keep on winning and as a result, have a seven-point advantage at the top, However, the Bianconeri’s will be aware of the threat Milan possess in their team, as they defeated second-placed Lazio in their previous game, which allowed Sarri’s men to stretch their lead.

Both teams have world-class players at their disposal which makes this game a must-watch. So ahead of this all-important clash, we take a look at some players who can have a huge impact on the final result.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star with his strike against Torino became the first Juventus player in 60 years to score 25 league goals for Juventus and will be eager to keep that run going against tonight’s opponents. He is the second top-scorer in Serie A and will be hoping to close the gap by getting on the score sheet.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish striker returned from injury during Milan’s game against Lazio and marked his comeback with a goal. The 38-year-old is expected to start and will be eager to get himself a goal against Milan’s arch-rivals.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine has been one of the brightest sparks in the Juventus team all season and has been their premier creator since the restart. The 26-year-old is on a four-game scoring streak and will be the main threat for Milan defence.

Ante Rebic

The Croatian came off the bench against Lazio to score his 13th goal of the season and secure all three points for AC Milan. The 26-year-old has nine league goals this term, three of which have come in the last four games, so his form will be a huge concern for Juventus, who haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last two games.

