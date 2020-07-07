Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: AC Milan clash with league leaders Juventus at the San Siro in what should be a high-octane clash between two of the giants of Italian football. AC Milan have been in fine form since the restart, with wins coming thick and fast for the Rossoneri. They are currently seventh in league with 46 points from 30 games, and this late surge can help them make it to the Europa League next season. As far as champions Juventus are concerned, they have gone 7 points clear at the top and their rivals will hope of a slip up by them tonight. MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for AC Milan vs Juventus Football Match.

Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio are ruled out for AC Milan with injuries but there is positive news too with Theo Hernandez being given the clear to play against Juventus. The Frenchman suffered a knock in the last game and his availability was under the cloud. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the focal point in attack with playmaker Giacomo Bonaventura playing behind him. Hakan Calhanoglu is the livewire on the wings and could trouble Juventus with a burst of pace.

The front three of Juventus – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa have been combining well in the last few games, perfectly executing the infamous Sarriball. But the unavailability of Paulo Dybala for the Milan clash should alter the composition upfront. Gonzalo Higuain will start upfront with Cristiano Ronaldo assuming the wide role. Matthijs de Light is suspended too, and his place in the team will be taken by Daniele Rugani. Miralem Pjanic is starting to get back to peak form and should be the binding force of the team in the middle.

When is AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

AC Milan vs Juventus match in Serie A will be played on July 08, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night) at the San Siro Stadium. The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST.

How to Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can catch the live action of AC Milan vs Juventus on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

With Sony Sports being the official broadcaster, SonyLiv will be streaming the games online, Fans can log onto SonyLiv.com and SonyLiv App to catch the live action of AC Milan vs Juventus. A clash featuring two of the best players on the planet – Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo, makes up for fantastic viewing. There will be goals in this contest with the visitors coming away with all three points.

