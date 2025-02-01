Centurion, Feb 1 (PTI) Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis produced fireworks with the bat as MI Cape Town defeated Pretoria Capitals by 27 runs to throw their opponents out of SA20's playoffs race here.

Put in to bat on Friday night, Hendricks and Brevis shared a scintillating unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket to power MI Cape Town to 222 for 3.

Also Read | SL 138/5 in 43 Overs (Trail By 516 Runs) | Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 4: Australia Eye Quick Wickets As Sri Lanka Try To Consolidate.

The pair matched each other run for run with Hendricks finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) and Brevis hitting an unbeaten 73 off 32 balls (6x4s, 6x6s).

In reply, Pretoria Capitals finished at 195 for 8, with Will Smeed top-scoring with 52 off 36 balls (9x4s), while Will Jacks (39) and Keagen Lion-Cachet (34 not out off 18) also making useful contributions.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch SL vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Skipper Rashid Khan (2/25) and medium-pace all-rounder Corbin Bosch (2/40) picked up two wickets each for MI Cape Town.

Despite lightning and some thundershowers interrupting MI Cape Town's innings, it did nothing to dim the excitement with the capacity crowd being treated to a batting exhibition of the highest order.

With the bowlers having dominated thus far in Season 3, it was the turn of the batters to provide the excitement with a sum total of 417 runs scored on the night.

These two sides were involved in a similar run-fest last season when they posted a record 462 runs at the same ground.

Unfortunately for the Centurion faithful, this was the last time they will see their team in action as the Capitals fell 27 runs short.

Capitals can now no longer qualify for the playoffs with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advancing to the Eliminator, set to be played at Centurion on February 5.

MI Cape Town raced out of the starting blocks with the in-form opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13 balls) smashing 45 in just 4.4 overs.

The Capitals tried their best in the run-chase with Smeed striking his second half-century of the competition, but MI Cape Town kept picking up wickets to restrict the home team.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at Newlands before MI Cape Town head to St George's Park for their Qualifier 1 clash against Paarl Royals on February 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)