Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia will look to extend their dominance on the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 when they resume proceedings on Day 4 of the contest. After having posted a massive 645/6 on the board, the Australian bowlers have done really well to gain complete control of the game, reducing Sri Lanka to 136/5 before rain interrupted proceedings on the third day. The Galle rain led to early stumps being called with no more than 27 overs being bowled. Australia would have loved to make further inroads into the Sri Lankan batting and potentially expose the tail had it not been for the rain. Still trailing by 518 runs, Sri Lanka had Dinesh Chandimal (63*) and Kusal Mendis (10*) at the crease. Usman Khawaja Joins Donald Bradman as Only Other Aussie Aged Over 38 to Score Test Double Century, Achieves Feat During Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025.

Out of all the batters, Chandimal has been the most impressive. Having shown patience and attacked whenever there was an opportunity, he has waged a lone battle against the Australian bowlers and he would want some more support from the others. With the weather already having a big say in this contest, the best Sri Lanka can do is spend as much time as possible out in the middle to ensure that the more likely outcome is a draw rather than an Australian win. Australia on the other hand, will look to wrap up the innings fast and accelerate the pace of the contest if they are to win with two days left in the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 match. Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Take Most Wickets By a Visiting Pacer On Sri Lankan Soil, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Day 4 of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will begin at 9:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 1.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 4?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 live telecast. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 4?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. Apart from that, FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 live streaming online on its app and website. However, none of the platforms will provide SL vs AUS free live streaming online and users will have to pay for the services.

