The ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 sees participants eye stake control are, visitors Australia, and the rains, both of whom had their moments on Day 3, with Sri hosts Sri Lanka wishing to have their moment when Day 4 resumes on February 1 at Galle Stadium. Rain played spoilsport in the second and third sessions on Day 3, where action could be seen only in the first session, as the other two got canceled out due to weather conditions. Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Take Most Wickets By a Visiting Pacer On Sri Lankan Soil, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Day 3 resumed with Sri Lanka getting their score across the 50-run mark, but soon saw their first wicket of the day go down in the form of Kamindu Mendis. Mendis became Mitchell Starc's second wicket in the Test, having earlier picked Dimuth Karunaratne on Day 2. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva came down in the middle and consolidated with veteran Dinesh Chandimal.

The duo helped Sri Lanka get over 100 runs, and soon Chandimal also brought up his half-century, which took 91 balls, and was laced with seven fours. However, Matthew Kuhnemann claimed the wicket of de Silva just when the rain started drizzling in, helping Australians go into the break with momentum on their side. No further play was possible as weather conditions did not improve. Kamindu Mendis Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Sri Lankan Star for 15 During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.