OUT! Mitchell Starc provides Australia with their first wicket in the second innings as well as Oshada Fernando gets rattled by a perfect inswinging yorker. Dinesh Chandimal is back out in the middle to bat, after getting dismissed for 72 this morning. Oshada Fernando lbw b Mitchell Starc 6(10)
Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for Australia as Sri Lanka begin their second innings. Sri Lanka will hope Oshana Fernando, and Dimuth Karunaratne will showcase a better performance the second time around.
OUT! Matthew Kuhnemann gets his well-deserved five-wicket haul, and with this Sri Lanka's innings has come to an end on 165. Australia have gained a mammoth 489-run lead. Jeffrey Vandersay after hitting a four, wanted to repeat the same but ended up lobbing a catch at extra cover. Australia have decided to enforce the follow-on. Jeffrey Vandersay c Mitchell Starc b Kuhnemann 4(7)
OUT! Nathan Lyon gets his revenge, after getting hit for a four on the previous ball. Nishan Peiris wanted to fend the ball, but the delivery skidded and found the edge of the bat, where Josh Inglis took an easy catch at forward short-leg. Nishan Peiris c Josh Inglis b Nathan Lyon 5(9)
OUT! Third wicket for Australia in as many overs, and Sri Lanka have lost three wickets in a span of zero runs. Prabath Jayasuriya danced down the pitch to defend, but the ball spun a bit too much for an easy stumping for Alex Carey, to hand Matthew Kuhnemann his fourth scalp. Prabath Jayasuriya st Carey b Kuhnemann 0(6)
OUT! Sri Lanka's last recognised pair has also gone back into the pavilion, and they are still 498 runs behind. Nathan Lyon in his second over of the day, does the trick for Australia and gets Chandimal to play the wrong shot, which had the batter get hit on his pads for an easy leg-before decision. Chandimal did take the DRS but to no avail. Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Lyon 72(139)
OUT! Just when Sri Lanka looked well-set, Matthew Kuhnemann provided Australia with a breakthrough. Kusal Mendis, who looked solid in his 49-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal has to depart on 21. Kusal went for the expansive drive and ended up handing a simple catch to Todd Murphy. Chandimal is en route to his 17th Test hundred, currently batting on 70. Kusal Mendis c Murphy b Kuhnemann 21(40)
Cricket resumes on Day 4, which for the moment is bright and sunny in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka batters Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal will hope to consolidate the innings, and get as near as possible to Australia's mammoth first-innings score. Australia, on the other hand, can attack with close-in fielders for both pacers and spinners
The ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 sees participants eye stake control are, visitors Australia, and the rains, both of whom had their moments on Day 3, with Sri hosts Sri Lanka wishing to have their moment when Day 4 resumes on February 1 at Galle Stadium. Rain played spoilsport in the second and third sessions on Day 3, where action could be seen only in the first session, as the other two got canceled out due to weather conditions. Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Take Most Wickets By a Visiting Pacer On Sri Lankan Soil, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.
Day 3 resumed with Sri Lanka getting their score across the 50-run mark, but soon saw their first wicket of the day go down in the form of Kamindu Mendis. Mendis became Mitchell Starc's second wicket in the Test, having earlier picked Dimuth Karunaratne on Day 2. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva came down in the middle and consolidated with veteran Dinesh Chandimal.
The duo helped Sri Lanka get over 100 runs, and soon Chandimal also brought up his half-century, which took 91 balls, and was laced with seven fours. However, Matthew Kuhnemann claimed the wicket of de Silva just when the rain started drizzling in, helping Australians go into the break with momentum on their side. No further play was possible as weather conditions did not improve. Kamindu Mendis Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Sri Lankan Star for 15 During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.
Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.
Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.