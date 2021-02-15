Ahmedabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Some of India's best golfers, including SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee and Rashid Khan, will vie for top honours at the Gujarat Open Golf Championship, to be played here from Tuesday to Friday.

Among others, the event will feature Ajeetesh Sandhu, S Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane and Karandeep Kochhar.

The tournament reaffirms Gujarat's status as an emerging golfing hub as it is home to some of the finest golf courses in the country, including the Kalhaar Blues & Greens, Kensville Golf & Country Club, Gulmohar Greens Golf & Country Club, The Gaekwad Baroda Golf Club, Aalloa Hills Resort, The Belvedere Golf & Country Club and Glade One Golf Club.

The tournament, the eighth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs 30 lakh.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera and Bangladesh's Md. Zamal Hossian Mollah. The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind.

Chawrasia, an Indian golf legend and one of the biggest names in the tournament, said, "I would like to thank Gujarat tourism for supporting PGTI in launching a new event despite the challenging times. It's a big boost for Indian golf."

