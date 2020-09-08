London [UK], September 8 (ANI): Chelsea on Tuesday announced that Ethan Ampadu has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

"Ethan Ampadu will continue his development in the Premier League with Sheffield United after joining the Blades on a season-long loan," Chelsea said in a statement.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Enacts Bowling Action of Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan and Other Bowlers in Nets Ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 IPL 2020 Opener (Watch Video).

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is delighted with the addition of "outstanding young player" Ampadu to the squad.

"Ethan is an outstanding young player for Chelsea, and we've worked really hard to get his signature for the season," Sheffield United's official website quoted Wilder as saying.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Unleash Its Witty Side After Fan Asks Players to Wear A Mask, Check RR's Hilarious Response.

"We need to thank Frank Lampard and the people at Chelsea for helping making this happen. We've got a good relationship with them and they know we're going to take good care of him," he added.

Ampadu had spent last season with the German club RB Leipzig. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)