Jasprit Bumrah and his team Mumbai Indians are tied up with the preparations for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Like rest of the other squads, Mumbai also is preparing for Dream11 IPL 2020 by sweating it out in the nets. During the nets, the pacer decided to have some fun and he enacted six bowlers and their actions. The official account of the Mumbai Indians shared the video of the same and asked the fans to guess which bowlers he was enacting in the clip. The IPL 2019 winner will be playing their first match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, 2020. MI IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Mumbai Indians Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The tie between the two teams is no less than an El Classico and is touted to be an epic battle between the Indian Premier League. The match has all the twists and turns which bring out the best of entertainment for the fans from both sides. Usually, the matches between both the teams go down the live wire and mostly Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand over MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Now, let’s have a look at the video shared by the Mumbai Indians.

Most of the netizens got the right answers and they flooded the comments section with the names. The pacer starts with Lasith Malinga's bowling action followed by most likely of Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan and Anil Kumble. Talking about Jasprit Bumrah, he had quite a good outing in the IPL 2019. The pacer was a part of 16 matches and he scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 6.63.

