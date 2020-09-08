Rajasthan Royals is prepping up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and their social media handles are also full of pictures and videos with the updates of players. Now, here was yet another post shared by the official account of the Rajasthan Royals where they posted a snap of David Miller, Shreyas Gopal and Robin Uthappa. The picture had an equally interesting caption as they asked the fans to caption the picture with a name of the movie that comes first into their mind looking at the snap. While naming the movie, the fan asked the players to wear a mask. RR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Rajasthan Royals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Little did the netizen know that the admin would come up with a hilarious reply. Rajasthan Royals is known for having the choicest of witty responses to the fans and the social media. The fan responded tp the snap with a tweet that read, “Zindagi na milegi dubara, bahar nikalte hue mask paa le mere yaara.” Now here’s how the official account of Rajasthan Royals responded. Prior to this, they trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore for using an old logo. Prior

Tweets:

Training mein allowed hai dildaara 🙃 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 7, 2020

The team will play their first game against Chennai Super Kings on September 22, 2020. Ben Stokes could be missing out on the first part of the IPL 2020 as he Steve Smith will be leading the team this year.

