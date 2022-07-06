Chennai, Jul 6 (PTI) Former champions Chennaiyin FC have bolstered their frontline with the addition of Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

A product of FSV Frankurt's youth academy, Sliskovic made his professional debut at the age of 19 in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz and played for the club for five seasons, until 2015.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs SL Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

This marquee announcement comes right after the Chennaiyin FC camp was bolstered by Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari's services.

"I am very happy about my move to Chennaiyin FC. It's a great club to go to, I hear. And I'll give everything to make sure we succeed," Sliskovic said ahead of maiden stint in India.

Also Read | Luis Suarez Close to Deciding Future Amid River Plate Interest.

Sliskovic plays mostly as a centre-forward and has 136 goals and 16 assists to his credit from 359 games. Most of his career, he has played highly competitive football in Germany.

Besides FSV Mainz, the tall striker has also played for several other German clubs including Hallescher FC, Viktoria 1889 Berlin and MSV Duisburg.

FC Aarau is the only non-German club Sliskovic has played for so far in his 12-year long career.

He has also represented Croatia U-21 team.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)