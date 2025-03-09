Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): The International SUP Championship of the India Paddle Festival 2025, the country's only international Stand-Up Paddling event, came to a thrilling conclusion at Sasihithlu Beach, as Denmark's Christian Andersen and Spain's Esperanza Barreras clinched victory in the APP Pro Sprint Finals. The final day was packed with high-intensity races, culminating in the crowning of Antonio Morillo (Men's) and Esperanza Barreras (Women's) as the Overall Champions of the event. Among juniors, local talent Aakash Pujar emerged as the U-18 Overall Champion, while Sekar Patchai delivered a stellar performance, finishing fourth in the overall rankings, according to a release from Surfing Swami Foundation

The award ceremony was graced by Bollywood icon, sports enthusiast, and Mangalore's own Suniel Shetty, who presented trophies to the champions.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized the importance of supporting ocean sports in India, "Thank you very much for believing in us and believing that this little place, though small, is a beautiful and deeply pious place--one of the most sacred places in the world. And yet, it has the potential to deliver an event of this magnitude. Your faith in us means everything," as quoted from a release by Surfing Swami Foundation.

"Swamiji believed that this was not just a place, but a spiritual and magical land. That's why he chose to settle here, dedicating himself to training the boys and transforming this space into something truly extraordinary. Though he is no longer with us, his vision and legacy will always be remembered, as it all started with his dream," he added.

In the APP Pro Sprints Men's Final, Christian Andersen delivered a commanding performance to secure first place, defeating Spain's Antonio Morillo, who finished second, and Hungary's Daniel Hasulyo, who claimed third. Earlier in the day, the Consolation Finals saw an all-Indian podium, with Sekar Patchai taking top honours, followed by Manikandan M and Selvarasan Nagamuthu in second and third place, respectively.

The APP Pro Sprints Women's Final witnessed Esperanza Barreras reaffirming her dominance in the sport, crossing the finish line ahead of Korea's Sujeong Lim and South Africa's Chiara Vorster, who finished second and third, respectively. The Spanish champion's triumphant run throughout the festival solidified her position as one of the sport's most formidable competitors.

The junior paddlers also delivered stellar performances. The APP Sprints Groms (U-15) Final saw Praveen Pujar claim the top spot, with Aneesh Kumar securing second place and Muhammadh Irfan finishing third. In the U-18 Boys category, Thailand's Martin J Patumsuwon outpaced the competition to take gold, while India's Aakash Pujar and Raju Pujar impressed once again, finishing second and third, respectively.

In a testament to the growing popularity of Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) in India, the festival also hosted a 4km Community Race, where recreational paddlers competed in a friendly but competitive environment. Samanth emerged victorious, followed closely by Gokul in second and Madhukar in third.

After three days of electrifying races, Spain's Antonio Morillo emerged as the Overall Men's Champion, amassing 18,000 points, ahead of Denmark's Christian Andersen (16,500 points) and Hungary's Daniel Hasulyo (14,500 points). India's Sekar Patchai delivered a stellar performance, finishing fourth in the overall rankings with 10,750 points, marking a significant milestone for Indian SUP athletes.

In the women's category, Esperanza Barreras dominated the championship, winning both the APP Distance Race and Sprint Race, securing a perfect 20,000 points. Chiara Vorster (South Africa) and Sujeong Lim (Korea) tied for second place with 14,500 points each.

Among juniors, local talent Aakash Pujar emerged as the U-18 Overall Champion with 16,000 points, ahead of Keefe Anargya Pranoto (Indonesia) in second and Martin J Patumsuwon (Thailand) in third.

As India's only international SUP championship, the India Paddle Festival has now completed its second successful edition, further establishing itself as a premier destination for paddleboarding. Organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, in partnership with WrkWrk, and presented by Incredible India and Karnataka Tourism, the festival has provided a unique platform for both Indian and international athletes to compete at the highest level.

The Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour marked its debut in India last year with the country's only International Stand-Up Paddling Championship. The India Paddle Festival represents a significant milestone in the growing landscape of non-motorized water sports, which is rapidly gaining traction across the country. The festival not only highlights the rising popularity of stand-up paddling but also reflects India's expanding presence in water sports, especially following its historic first-ever quota in Surfing for the Asian Games. (ANI)

