India National Cricket Team win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title by beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final. India have previously won a shared title in 2002 and an individual title in 2013. This is their second individual title and the third overall. India produced a clinical performance like they have in the entire tournament specially with the ball in hand. They had a little stutter in the middle overs with multiple wickets falling against the spinners but it was Shreyas Iyer who handled the situation well along with Axar Patel and took India to a solid position. Despite the pressure situation, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya kept their nerves and took India over the finishing line and helped them win consecutive ICC titles.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. They got off to a solid start in the powerplay through the openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra. Rohit Sharma had to bring in Varun Chakaravarthy to slow down the acceleration and he delivered immediately with the wicket of Will Young. New Zealand was still looking good with Ravindra and Kane Williamson out on the crease but Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack and dismissed both in quick succession turning the match on its head. After a short partnership Tom Latham departed too but Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell took them to a respectable total of 251 on the board.

Chasing it, India got off to a good start through Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. At one point it looked like these two will take India comfortably to the target with Rohit completing his half-century as well. It was then the game started changing with Glenn Phillips grabbing a one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill and then Michael Bracewell dismissing Virat Kohli. Pressure piled on and Rohit Sharma also got stumped. As it looked like the game can get tight for India, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a partnership taking them out of trouble. After Shreyas Iyer got dismissed, Axar Patel also played a loose shot to get dismissed. With pressure rising, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya kept their calm and landed some lusty blows to take India to victory.

