Sharjah, Oct 31 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for seven in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular intervals after opting to bowl.

Also Read | LIV vs WHU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs West Ham United Football Match.

Young Devdutt Padikkal (5) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) departed in quick succession, falling to Sandeep Sharma (2/20). Sandeep has now dismissed Kohli seven times in IPL.

AB de Villiers made a run-a-ball 24 before perishing and then Josh Philippe (32) again got a start but failed to capitalise. He was caught by Manish Pandey off Rashid Khan (1/24) in the next over as RCB slumped to 76 for four in 11.4 overs.

Also Read | AB de Villiers Becomes First South African Batsman to Complete 9000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RCB vs SRH Clash in IPL 2020.

RCB were done in by some incisive bowling from SRH bowlers upfront, resulting in lack of partnerships, which is the vital for any team to post a decent total on the board.

RCB's struggle with the bat can be gauged from the fact that they hit only nine boundaries and a six in their entire innings despite having the likes of Padikkal, Kohli, De Villers and Chris Morris up their ranks.

After the early blows, Washington Sundar (21) and Gurkeerat Singh (15 not out) tried to resurrect the innings with a 30-run fifth-wicket stand but they never got the momentum.

Towards the end, both Sundar and Morris departed in quick succession to add misery to RCB's woes.

It was clinical performance from SRH bowlers as RCB batsmen struggled to get going after the early dismissals.

Jason Holder too shone bright with the ball with figures of 2 for 27 from his four overs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)