Liverpool (LIV) will take on West Ham (WHU) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixture. LIV vs WHU clash will be played at Anfield on October 31, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into this game in great form and Jurgen Klopp’s team could climb to top of EPL table with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create LIV vs WHU Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. Liverpool vs West Ham United, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk for this game but the Reds in addition will also miss Fabinho, which leaves them Joe Gomez as the only fit centre back. Participation of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita is still in doubt. Meanwhile, West Ham will have to do without star man Michail Antonio, who is out injured but could see Premier League debut of new signing Said Benrahma. Sebastian Haller is set to lead the attack for the Hammers.

LIV vs WHU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) must be your keeper for this clash.

LIV vs WHU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Defenders – Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV), Issa Diop (WHU) and Aaron Cresswell (WHU) must be your defenders.

LIV vs WHU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Midfielders – Diogo Jota (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Jack Bowen (WHU) and Manuel Lanzini (WHU) must be your midfielders.

LIV vs WHU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Forwards – Mohammed Salah (LIV) must be your forward for this clash.

LIV vs WHU, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV), Issa Diop (WHU), Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Diogo Jota (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Jack Bowen (WHU), Manuel Lanzini (WHU), Mohammed Salah (LIV).

Mohammed Salah (LIV) must be your captain for this game while Sadio Mane (LIV) can be named as the vice-captain.

