AB de Villiers added another feather to his already illustrious hat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. By scoring his fourth run in the encounter, the dasher became the first South African batsman to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Making his T20 debut way back in 2004, De Villiers is among the most destructive batsmen in the format. Be it stabilizing innings with a long knock or giving the late flourishes, the 36-year-old rose to every challenge which came his way and is still going strong. RCB vs SRH Score Updates IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, De Villiers currently holds the eighth position in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle leads the list with 13,572 T20 runs followed by Kieron Pollard (10,425), Shoaib Malik (10,145), Brendon McCullum (9,922), David Warner (9,712), Virat Kohli (9,324) and Aaron Finch (9,275). Except for McCullum, all these stalwarts are active cricketers, and it will be interesting to see where De Villiers will end his career. Virat Kohli Is Sandeep Sharma’s Bunny! RCB Captain Trolled With Funny Memes.

The former South Africa captain has indeed been in great form, scoring 363 runs from 13 matches with the help of four half-centuries. Notably, three of those fifties came inside 25 balls while his slowest one was scored off 29 deliveries.

Meanwhile, De Villiers couldn’t make a significant mark against SRH, scoring a run-a-ball 24. The game is indeed crucial for both teams as RCB will qualify for the playoffs after winning this game. At the same time, a defeat would thinner SRH’s chances of qualifying for the final four.

