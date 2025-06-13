Beckenham (Kent), Jun 13 (PTI) Consistency will be key in English conditions, according to India bowling coach Morne Morkel, who admitted to being "a little bit nervous" about the squad's lack of red-ball time ahead of the Test series against England, starting June 20.

India kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with the five-match away series, under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill.

"I think consistency is crucial in England and there is consistency when we practice, there's consistency off the field, finding your process, what's going to work for you as an individual," Morkel said on the sidelines of India's training session here.

"We've got a great variation, variety in our attack, guys with different skill sets so they can do that and still execute the basics well," he added.

India last played red-ball cricket in early January, during the Sydney Test against Australia. Additionally, several players in the current squad, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, will be featuring in their maiden Test series on English soil.

"All in all, happy with the start so far. I was a little bit nervous in terms of the lack of red ball we've played but seeing how the guys are moving around and training in the last three days is a pleasing sight."

"We have a fantastic group. There's some quality energy and that's what you need. You need to go into a Test series confident and have that team spirit."

India will play a four-day intra-squad warm-up game against India A starting here, starting Friday.

Reflecting on the team's practice sessions, the former South African pace great noted that the conditions have largely favoured the fast bowlers so far.

"In the two-day practice so far, the conditions suited the fast bowlers. It was testing for the batters which also in a way helps them to prepare for what's to come," Morkel said.

the South African doesn't think that the Test pitches are going to be as spicy as the once they have experienced so far.

"There's been a lot of good banter between bat and ball but I think it's only because the wickets are a lit bit spicy. As soon as the wickets go flat, the bowlers tend to back off.

"I'm going to tell them not to only talk when the wickets are nipping around but when its flat, that's where we're going to need the character at all times."

The first Test begins in Leeds on June 20.

