Mumbai, June 13: India A played two unofficial Tests against England Lions, with some main India squad members getting some important match time. Let us look at the top performers during these two matches.

1. Karun Nair

Karun Nair (Photo credit: X @NorthantsCCC)

He was India's best batter in the two unofficial Tests so far, scoring 259 runs in three innings at an average of 86.33, with a knock of 204 being his best score.

2. Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel (Photo Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals)

The young wicketkeeper-batter is making a case for himself to play as a specialist batter, scoring 227 runs in four innings at an average of 75.66, with three fifties and a best score of 94.

3. Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Top wicket-taker for India during this series so far, with five scalps at an average of 26.20 and best figures of 2/6. He also scored 76 runs in three innings, with a fifty to his name.

4. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

The all-rounder scored 135 runs in four matches at an average of 45.00, with a half-century. He has also taken two wickets.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: @cricbuzz/X)

In one match he played for India A, he scored a century and a fifty each. His best score was 116.