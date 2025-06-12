Karun Nair's exclusion from India's Test side will always remain a mystery despite scoring a triple-hundred. However, the Vidarbha batter is back in Team India for their upcoming IND vs ENG 2025 five-Test series, which marks a comeback for the in-form player. Speaking to BCCI's official handle, Nair talks about his comeback and looks forward to grabbing the opportunity with both hands. In the clip, former Karnataka teammate KL Rahul also makes a special appearance along with Nair, who explains that the latter's journey is an inspiration. Check out Nair's talk about his return in the video below. Gautam Gambhir Gives Inspiring Speech Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025; Head Coach Congratulates Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant For Leadership Roles, Welcomes Debutants (Watch Video).

Karun Nair On His Team India Comeback

