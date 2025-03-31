New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Corey Flintoff has signed a two-year rookie contract with Kent. He is the eldest son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. The 19-year-old progressed through Lancashire's age groups and Academy, as well as representing the North at the Bunbury cricket festival in 2021 and featuring for Lancashire's Second XI this past Summer, as per a release by Kent Cricket.

The right-hander has been training with Kent's first team this week and bowled four overs in Kent's latest two-day warm-up match with Essex at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, on Friday. He now joins Kent on a rookie contract that will make him available to play for the county around his University studies for at least the next two seasons.

Flintoff felt excited to join Kent and develop under their coaching staff. He's impressed by the team's welcoming atmosphere and believes it's the right place for him to advance to first-team cricket.

"I'm delighted to be joining Kent to continue my development as a player under Adam Hollioake and the excellent coaching staff here. The lads in the dressing room have been so welcoming to me this week, and there's a great atmosphere here. I'm excited for what's next for me, and I know that Kent is the right place for me to make the step up to first-team cricket." Corey Flintoff said as per a release by Kent Cricket.

Simon Cook, Kent's Director of Cricket, believes Corey Flintoff is a talented young player with a strong work ethic and a desire to succeed in professional cricket. He's pleased that Flintoff sees Kent as the place to achieve his goals.

"Corey is an extremely exciting young player and has great all-round ability to score runs and take wickets. He is a very hard worker, and I know that he is extremely determined to make a name for himself in professional cricket. We're delighted that he feels that he can do this as a Kent cricketer," Simon said as quoted in a release by Kent Cricket. (ANI)

