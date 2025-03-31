Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) have already seen some exciting cricketing contests and fans are eager to see more. In the 12th match of the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 scorecard here. MI have suffered two losses in two games and are under threat of their campaign being de-railed one more time. Their batting has not come off as they would have wanted it too and in both games, opposition bowlers have suffocated them. KKR, on the other hand, are coming off a win which will help them to shake off some of the rust they had in the opening game of the season. IPL 2025: MI vs KKR Overall Head-to-Head.

Mumbai Indians are yet to produce a collective performance with bat or ball. Although their bowlers have tried the best, the results have not been in their favour. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar has led the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah while Satyanarayana Raju has tried to get his feet at this level. Vignesh Puthur did well in the first match, but MI didn't use him and Will Jacks in the second game, providing chance to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hardik Pandya also returend, but his involvement didn't change the result for MI. They will look to bring out a collective performance and hope their batting fires to get a positive result.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Score Updates

Defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders had a poor start to the IPL 2025 season with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But they returned strong against Rajasthan Royals and as a bonus received a solid knock from Quinton de Kock which will instill much confidence in them. They still have concerns over the middle order, which failed in the RCB game and were untested in the RR match. Sunil Narine missed out in the RR game and is all set to return in the match against MI. Moeen Ali replaced him for the RR match and also shined with the ball. KKR will need to make a decision of whether or not they will continue with Moeen Ali in the playing XI. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate Offence.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith.