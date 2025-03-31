Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The thrilling encounter will be hosted in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. Both teams will be high on confidence after winning their previous matches in the IPL 2025. Lucknow and Punjab teams are not having injury concerns for any players, which makes it easier to pick their best playing XI for the upcoming high-voltage clash in Lucknow. LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG started their IPL 2025 campaign on a losing note. The Lucknow-based franchise suffered a heartbreaking loss by one run against the Delhi Capitals. However, the franchise bounced back brilliantly and thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to register their first win of the season. Under the new captain, Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note. Kings defeated the one-time champion Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the LSG vs PBKS, take a look at how the weather could be on Tuesday, April 1, in Lucknow.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, March 31. The high-voltage clash will be played in Lucknow. In good news for fans, there are no rain predictions on Tuesday. Which means fans will get to see the full-fledged IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS. During the daytime, the temperature will be on the hotter side, with an average temperature staying around 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. At night, the temperature will drop to 28 to 25 degrees Celsius. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 13.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch for the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is expected to be on the slower and lower side. Unlike the other Indian pitches, spinners get a decent amount of turn, and batters struggle to time their shots with ease. Low-scoring matches are much more common at this venue. The team winning the toss decides to bat first, as the pitch tends to slow down more and chasing becomes difficult in the second innings.

