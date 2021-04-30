New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in the country, Rajasthan Royals bowler Jaydev Unadkat has decided to donate 10 per cent of his Indian Premier League (IPL) salary towards providing essential medical resources for those affected by the coronavirus.

Unadkat on Friday shared a video on Twitter and informed about his decision of donating a portion of his IPL salary to help India fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!" Unadkat tweeted.

Unadkat, who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, also urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and made an appeal to come forward and help everyone in these testing times.

"Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter, I know how privelege we are in this position to play cricket. I also know how painful a personal loss can be and worrying it can be to witness your close ones fighting for their lives," Unadkat said in the video

"I am not saying that it is right or wrong to play cricketer at this moment. But honestly, it is difficult to stay away from family in this situation. We should help each other in whatever way we can, I am contributing my part as well. Please get vaccinated whenever you can. Take care and stay safe everyone," he added

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight the pandemic.

Punjab Kings took to Twitter to announce that they have pledged funds towards providing oxygen concentrators across the country. "To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona".

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus.

Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, also stepped in on Thursday to support the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation, and the Uday Foundation.

The donation will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID Wellness Kits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)