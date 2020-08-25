Dhaka, Aug 25 (PTI) Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed as Bangladesh's batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advance to meet the quarantine requirement.

ESPN Cricinfo reported that McMillan has been appointed only for the Sri Lanka series though a permanent role is available after South African Neil McKenzie stepped down as batting coach earlier this month.

McMillan was the batting coach of the New Zealand team from 2014 to 2019.

